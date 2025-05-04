St George's Day celebrations for Scout Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

1st Bilsthorpe Scout Group celebrated a huge achievement on April 23 when Scout leader Carl Baguley was awarded the prestigious Queen Scout award at Windsor Castle.

Carl Baguley was awarded the prestigious Queen Scout award at Windsor Castle during the National Scout St George’s day parade.

To achieve such an award requires years of dedication and hard work. Carl has been an adult leader at Bilsthorpe 1st Scout Group for five years and a member of the group since he was six years old.

To complete the Queen Scout award in line with the Gold Duke of Edinburgh award, Carl had to complete 24 nights away in addition to taking part in ‘international, community and values’ activities. As part of this commitment, Carl travelled to Kenya where he volunteered and helped to build a school. Carl’s family, friends and all of the 1st Bilsthorpe Scout group offer many congratulations him and are very proud of his achievements.

Garden games for St George’s Day

Meanwhile, the remainder of the Scout group took part in St George’s Day celebrations at Samworth Academy, along with other Scout groups from the district.

A range of exciting activities took place including a climbing wall, archery and garden games; whilst the Explorer unit completed a scavenger hunt around Mansfield.

During the day, another huge achievement was celebrated as Explorer Abigail Rich was awarded a Young Leader belt for successfully completing her Young Leader training and all four missions.

To achieve this award, Abigail has demonstrated dedication and enthusiasm to planning and delivering activities for the Beaver section of the group over the past three years. St George’s Day certianly proved to be a very exciting and inspiring day for 1st Bilsthorpe Scouts and fun was had by all.