Square’s transformation almost complete ahead of new open market

The transformation of Sutton-in-Ashfield’s Portland Square and the development of nearby derelict land is almost complete following a major programme of work.

The square, off Forest Street, Sutton, has been completely redesigned and now features much needed greenery, new lighting and seating, and increased pavement space outside local shops.

And land off nearby Fox Street, which was derelict and described as an eyesore for years, is close to being transformed into a flexible outdoor space which will create a pedestrian link from the square to a nearby supermarket, incorporate a 41-space car park and be used for future events.

Money from Ashfield District Council’s (ADC) Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund programmes has paid for the project which will be fully complete in the next few weeks.

And to illustrate the benefits of transforming the space, the council is introducing a new open market starting in September.

The first Portland Square Food and Makers Market will be held on Saturday 20 September and then run on the first and third of each Saturday every month.

ADC says the new market, organised in collaboration with Nottinghamshire market company, Hello Marketplaces, will feature fantastic traders, live entertainment, and a buzzing atmosphere designed to draw in shoppers from across the area.

There are also plans to relocate the existing Sutton food market to the new Fox Street space, in the coming weeks.

Cllr Matthew Relf, ADC’s Executive Lead for Growth, Regeneration, and Local Planning, said: “The renovation of Portland Square has taken far longer than any of us wanted but it’s almost there, and is looking so much better.

“Our ambition was to create a real focal point for Sutton, bringing some much-needed greenery into our urban environment. A place for the whole community to come together for events, for our regular market, or just to pause to share a coffee with a friend.

“The Fox Street development is regenerating a long derelict site and will create a natural link for shoppers to connect between Asda and the rest of the town centre. This development will bring additional town centre parking - still two hours free - as well as space for larger events and specialist markets.

“This is all part of our regeneration of our town centres to be great places to live, shop, study, work and play.”

New lighting, CCTV and native trees and hedging have been planted to enhance biodiversity, and the river Idle, which runs through the back of the Fox Street site, has been cleaned and restored.

As part of the square’s transformation, ADC is also working with partners to create a safe environment for shoppers and traders.

Cllr Relf added: “This project was never simply about the bricks and mortar, it was very much about creating a safe, welcoming atmosphere for everyone. That’s why we’ continue to work with Nottinghamshire Police to tackle antisocial behaviour, using tools such as a dispersal order if necessary, and new, improved cctv cameras in the area.

“We’ve also reached out to businesses around the square to see what help and support they can benefit from. They are the heartbeat of Portland Square and we’re grateful for their patience during the construction work. Our Enterprising Ashfield Team has been in touch with retailers to discuss access to grants for shop frontages and other help.

“This is all part of a holistic approach to ensuring the square and surrounding area have renewed impetus and become a real focal point for the people of Sutton.”

Natalee Thomas from Hello-Marketplaces said they were excited about the collaboration with ADC.

She said: “We want Portland Square to become a vibrant, buzzing hub where the community connects with the people behind the food, products, and creativity they love. Our aim is to give local businesses the chance to grow, connect, and become part of the fabric of Sutton-in-Ashfield.”

If you’re a market trader and are interested in trading at the new food and makers event, email [email protected]