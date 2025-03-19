Spring clean for Warsop Carrs sign
Nicola contacted Karen Heath, office and development manager at Riley & Co, Sutton in Ashfield, painting and decorating contractors, who very kindly agreed to come to the Warsop beauty spot with painter Dave to give the sign a much needed clean and repaint.
After sanding off the old peeling paint and treating with a fungicidal cleaner, Dave got to work applying a fresh shiny coat of green paint. Many park users walking by commented how great it looks already - with just the lettering work to finish when the base colour is dry.
Councillor Hughes said, “I was delighted that Riley and Co were kind enough to give up their morning to undertake a community project, free of charge. Thousands of people, both locals and those further afield use The Carrs regularly. Having a bright, clean welcome sign shows everyone how much we value this community space. Thank you so much Karen and Dave. A little effort makes a really big difference!”