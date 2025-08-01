Specialist help for Mansfield landlords

Landlords in Mansfield are being offered specialist help to ensure they maintain high standards of accommodation as part of a new licensing scheme.

Mansfield District Council has introduced selected licensing in specific areas to help improve housing and property management standards. It means landlords in those areas will require a licence otherwise they could face an unlimited fine or a civil penalty of up to £30,000.

To help landlords navigate the process, and reduce the costs involved, the East Midlands’ largest landlords association, EMPO, is offering specialist advice and guidance. The organisation offered similar help when selective licensing was introduced in Nottingham.

EMPO Certified Membership is one of only three accreditation routes for the Mansfield scheme, giving landlords a £100 discount off the licensing fee and access to mandatory online training. Landlords who quote the code MANSFIELD15 online will also receive a further 15% discount off EMPO Certified Membership.

“The advice and help we can give landlords has already proven to be a valuable asset to many of those who are affected by this new licensing scheme,” said EMPO’s Area Manager Vicki Hextall.

“Being a local organisation has meant we’ve been at the heart of this scheme, right from the beginning to implementation, helping many landlords to navigate the application process. EMPO will always go the extra mile to assist those who struggle with technology or need additional guidance.”

Landlords will be able to find out more about EMPO, and the help it offers, at a special landlord drop-in session which will be held by the district council on Thursday 14th August (10am – 1pm, Civic Centre).

From 13th September, the scheme will become enforceable, meaning a licence will be a legal requirement for privately rented homes within the designated zones. Landlords who apply before 12th September w