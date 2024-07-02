Specialist dementia nursing home receives accreditation for support of Armed Forces veterans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A specialist dementia nursing home has received accreditation for providing exceptional care and support to Armed Forces veterans and their families.

Wren Hall, based in Selston, has been recognised by the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) for identifying veterans and their wellbeing needs – ensuring they will benefit from enhanced person-centred care and support from the Nottingham Road home.

The aim of the VFF is to better support the practical, emotional and social needs of the Armed Forces community, in residential care homes, by providing training and resources to assess and improve the care they offer. The initiative aims to improve social connections and deliver improved health and wellbeing outcomes for over 25,000 veterans living in care homes across England.

To achieve their Veteran Friendly status, Wren Hall was required to meet eight standards. These included recognising Armed Forces status within care plans, signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant, addressing social isolation, and providing referrals to support services, such as the local Royal British Legion branch.

Anita Astle MBE, Managing Director of Wren Hall, said: "We are pleased to receive VFF accreditation, which sits nicely alongside our Gold Standard Framework in Care Homes and our Meaningful Care Matters accreditation. At Wren Hall, we are dedicated to ensuring that all our family members feel recognised and valued, regardless of their background. So we are proud to offer our veterans, and any future veterans who join our home, the peace of mind that they will receive the highest quality of care with us."

The VFF is a collaborative project led by the Royal British Legion, Royal Star & Garter, and the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance, with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Kathryn Glass, VFF Project Lead at Royal Star & Garter, said: “We’re delighted that Wren Hall has achieved VFF status. This is a great commitment to their continuous improvement in the delivery of person-centred care for veteran residents and their partners. This programme will benefit both current and future residents, and staff who are now able to access enhanced training and guidance to better engage with the unique military experiences that their residents and partners have lived through.”

For more information on Wren Hall, please visit wrenhall.com/.