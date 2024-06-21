Specialist dementia nursing home celebrates senior staff member’s success at Dementia Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A specialist dementia nursing home is in a celebratory mood after one of its team members won a prestigious industry award – commended for being a naturally talented care professional who takes their development seriously.

Wren Hall, based in Selston, is celebrating the success of Nikita Chifamba, a senior member of staff, who won ‘The Dementia Care Home Worker’ category at the inaugural Dementia Care Awards held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel.

Nikita was initially nominated for the award after being recognised for often going above and beyond his role and motivating his team to deliver exceptional care. His understanding of the importance of personal care and its impact on wellbeing saw Nikita take it upon himself to complete a hairdressing course after the retirement of the home’s previous barber. He stepped up into the role to provide personal attention and pampering sessions to family members to ensure they could continue to look and feel their best.

After reviewing his application, the judging team said: “Nikita is a dedicated and naturally talented care professional, who takes his professional development seriously. He implements his learning in practice and also spices this up with lots of fun and laughter.

Nikita Chifamba with Anita Astle MBE from Wren Hall

“Nikita created a video to show at his interview of him singing and dancing with residents and playing armchair games. The language he used was very positive, enabling and respectful. The smiles and engagement were really heart-warming to see. Nikita’s method of working truly promotes a happy and fulfilled way of living with dementia."

Speaking of the awards win, Managing Director of Wren Hall, Anita Astle MBE, said: “We are incredibly proud of Nikita, and are delighted his efforts have been rewarded on a national level. He is a shining example of the incredible personnel we have working at Wren Hall who continually strive to provide a high level of care and personalised experience for our family members.”

Rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC, Wren Hall strives to provide a homely and friendly environment to help those living with dementia to achieve optimum independence. Part of this includes referring to those who reside at the home as ‘family members’ rather than residents.

For more information on Wren Hall, please visit wrenhall.com/.