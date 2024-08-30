Southwell woman completes 15-mile fundraising walk after double hip replacement
All the family took part and the 15-mile walk took just under five hours. It started at the Oncology Unit at Kings Mill Hospital, wher her husband, Malcolm's, prostate cancer was diagnosed, and went via the CAMHS Hopewood site at Sherwood, where her granddaughter was helped through her mental health issues. It finished at the Orthopaedic Theate Suite at Nottingham City Hospital, where Jane's new hips were fitted.
The money raised, once Gift Aid had been added, enable £3,000 to be divided equally between the staff of the three units, to enhance their working lives.
Jane said: " We had a fantastic day on our 15-mile walk, enjoying perfect weather and beautiful scenery. most importantly, we raised significant funds for our three local NHS charities.
"Our whole family got involved, and that encouragement made the whole day truly special. We are thrilled with the outcome."
