Southwell woman completes 15-mile fundraising walk after double hip replacement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A year after having both hips replaced on the same day, Jane Gamble, 73, of Southwell, decided to try and raise some money for the staff of the three hospitals who had recently cared for her, her husband, and granddaughter, by taking on a sponsored walk between the three hospital sites involved.

All the family took part and the 15-mile walk took just under five hours. It started at the Oncology Unit at Kings Mill Hospital, wher her husband, Malcolm's, prostate cancer was diagnosed, and went via the CAMHS Hopewood site at Sherwood, where her granddaughter was helped through her mental health issues. It finished at the Orthopaedic Theate Suite at Nottingham City Hospital, where Jane's new hips were fitted.

The money raised, once Gift Aid had been added, enable £3,000 to be divided equally between the staff of the three units, to enhance their working lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane said: " We had a fantastic day on our 15-mile walk, enjoying perfect weather and beautiful scenery. most importantly, we raised significant funds for our three local NHS charities.

"Our whole family got involved, and that encouragement made the whole day truly special. We are thrilled with the outcome."