Solar panels helping Water Meadows stay green

Water Meadows Leisure Complex has installed solar panels, which will reduce energy emissions generated by the facility by a projected 26 tons of CO2 per year.

The panels cover 622 square metres of roof space at the leisure complex. Over the system’s lifetime, the emissions savings generated by the solar panels are equivalent to over 550 long haul flights or over 750,000 car journeys in kilometres.

Matt Hancock, Contract Manager for More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT), which manages the facility, said: “Water Meadows Leisure Complex is the latest MLCT facility to benefit from solar panels. We’ve already seen the positive impact they’ve had at Oak Tree Leisure Centre, which achieved a Display Energy Certificate (DEC) grade A off the back the installation of solar panels in March 2023. Public buildings like ours, on average, achieve a grade D, which puts the Oak Tree achievement into perspective.

“I would like to thank Mansfield District Council for funding the new solar panels and continuing to invest in the health and wellbeing needs of this community.”

Councillor Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said: “The installation of solar panels on another one of our leisure centres is keeping with our vision and hope to make Mansfield greener.

“The installation of the new green technology will not just be felt in the short term but will also benefit our young people, the environment, and the ongoing running costs of the centre by reducing the amount of carbon dioxide our buildings produce in the long term.”

In partnership with Serco Leisure, MLCT manages Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre, Warsop Health Hub and Water Meadows Fitness and Swimming Complex on behalf of Mansfield District Council.

For more information about the trust’s centres, please visit https://www.mansfieldleisure.com/