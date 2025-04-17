Soccer star kicks off new homes sales at former Nottingham pub site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Notts County captain Matt Palmer has officially opened a new homes development in Wollaton, Nottingham, following the redevelopment of a former public house site.

Willoughby Gardens, off Trowell Road, stands on the site previously occupied by Middletons pub, which closed in July 2017.

The land had remained derelict until Nottingham housebuilder Swan Homes identified it as a prime location for a collection of bespoke new homes.

This week (Wednesday, April 17), East Midlands-born midfielder Matt Palmer, who helped his club achieve promotion back to the Football League in the 2022/23 season, crossed the city to launch the new development.

Notts County's Matt Palmer with Adrian Swan, managing director of Swan Homes

Matt said: “It’s a real honour to officially open the new Willoughby Gardens development here in Wollaton. As someone proud to represent Nottingham, it’s fantastic to see such high-quality homes being built in such a sought-after, community-focused area.”

The select development of just 16, two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes in Bridge Road, off Trowell Road, has been built to the highest specification.

Created around a cul-de-sac and standing within one of Nottingham’s most sought-after locations, the homes are within walking distance of Wollaton Park.

Demand for the houses has already been established. Ahead of the official launch, scores of buyers have been drawn to the development with half of the selection of terraced homes, townhouses and detached properties sold and two now occupied.

The remaining homes are still at the build stage with fit-out yet to be completed.

Swan Homes was founded in 2009 by Adrian Swan, who had previously spent over 15 years as a director for David Wilson Homes. He established his Nottingham based company with a view to creating bespoke homes that “exceed expectations”.

Adrian, who was born and bred in Wollaton, said: “We are a small, niche developer building in prime locations. Whether we are building a small home or a million-pound house we maintain the same luxury inside and out.”

Fittings within homes at Willoughby Gardens include Sheraton kitchens, Porcelanosa tiles, underfloor heating to all ground floor rooms, solid oak doors, fully tiled bathrooms and all floor coverings included.

Gardens are fully landscaped, and all properties have driveways and EV charging points while detached homes include garages. All properties have an impressive ‘B’ EPC rating.

Adrian is a lifelong Notts County fan and Swan Homes has had an association with the club for 15 years but had more formal links over the last two years.

After cutting the ribbon to officially launch the site, Matt said he was impressed by the homes and their location.

“I’ve had a look around and, I have to say, Plot One really stood out for me — it’s got a great layout and a quality finish," he said.

“The location is brilliant — so close to great schools, shops and some brilliant local spots for food and drink."

The development is located near to a range of independent cafes and shops, supermarkets, a range of pubs and restaurants, as well as excellent local schools.

Wollaton Park, The University of Nottingham and Queen’s Medical Centre are also within easy reach.

Swan Homes is committed to the local area and providing good quality homes that support and enrich the lives of the community.

Other Swan Homes schemes in the pipeline for Nottinghamshire include eight starter homes in Fletcher Road, Beeston, which are due to be released at the end of April, and a flagship development in Linby.

Prices at Willoughby Gardens range from £285,000 to £600,000.

For more details about Swan Homes and Willoughby Gardens, visit the website.

To arrange to view the development call the selling agent, William H Brown, on 0115 9587766.