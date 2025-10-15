SNaP Youth celebrates after receiving £1765 from CLA Charitable Trust for farm visits

Young people from South Normanton and Pinxton will be learning about animal care on the farm.

South Normanton based charity SNaP Youth has received a funding boost to enable youth workers to take groups of young people on farm visits.

SNaP Youth has been operating in South Normanton and Pinxton for over 20 years, and they are in the process of expanding their work into Huthwaite. The charity's aim is to give young people new experiences and guide the development of new skills, building confidence and self esteem.

The funding from the CLA Charitable Trust, whose aim is to help disadvantaged people to participate in learning experiences about the countryside, will enable the young people to experience the care of farm animals.

SNaP Youth CEO Mandy Mangold said: "We're delighted by this funding, we're always looking for ways to give young people a wider experience of the world around them and this donation will help us to deliver that over the coming year."