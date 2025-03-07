Short Croft Cottage on the Welbeck Estate to welcome guests from this month

Set in the heart of Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Forest, the Welbeck Estate is one of Britain’s traditional landed rural estates. It was the country seat to a succession of Dukes of Portland, who have all left their mark, and today it is flourishing as a foodie destination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To cater for those looking for an epicurean escape, the Estate boasts a collection of self-catering holiday properties scattered across its 15,000 acres. Options range from historic alms-houses to the15-bed grade-II listed manor Cuckney House. New to the portfolio from March 2025 is Short Croft Cottage.

As part of the long-term Welbeck Project to re-purpose and breathe new life into its collection of historic buildings, the Estate is increasing its capacity of guest accommodation, whilst also welcoming a growing community of artisan food producers. It is now home to 10 properties available for short stays or week-long holidays, sleeping between 2 and 40 guests. Foodie highlights here include the not-for-profit School of Artisan Food, offering everything from half-day courses to degree-level qualifications. It’s also home to the Welbeck Abbey Brewery and the DropWorks Distillery – don’t miss a tour and tasting. Plus, there’s the award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop, the Welbeck Bakehouse and the dairy that makes Stichelton Cheese.

SHORT CROFT COTTAGE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Short Croft Cottage

Dog-friendly Short Croft Cottage sleeps four, and enjoys a countryside setting in the picture-perfect village of Holbeck. The fenced garden has a patio area with seating, a hot tub and a BBQ, while inside, there’s an open plan lounge, kitchen and diner, as well as two bedrooms: one downstairs and the other on a mezzanine overlooking the lounge. Located beside a quiet path, the cottage provides the perfect spot from where guests can strike out on one of the Estate’s lovely walking trails, including a route along the Robin Hood Way through the limestone gorge at Creswell Crags.

An easy walk from Short Croft is The Courtyard at Welbeck, home to the Harley Café and the Welbeck Farm Shop where guests can stock up on provisions. Here, they may also like to learn about the Estate’s history at the Harley Gallery, where an exhibition looks at the extraordinary network of underground tunnels commissioned in the 19th Century by the ‘burrowing duke’, the 5th Duke of Portland. It’s also possible to view the “Unseen Treasures” of the Portland Collection – a world-class art collection which includes Michelangelo’s ‘Madonna of Silence’ and the pearl earring worn by Charles I at his execution. Also within the vicinity are The School of Artisan Food, the Welbeck Abbey Brewery and the Dropworks Distillery, Europe’s largest rum distillery. Plenty to fill a foodie weekend, or a week in the countryside.

Price: a 3-night, self-catering weekend stay at Short Croft Cottage costs £660 or a week-long stay costs from £1,180. A full English breakfast hamper order for 4 people from the farm shop costs £35.

For more information, please visit The Welbeck Estate (www.welbeck.co.uk)