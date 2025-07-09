Shirebrook slimmer’s “tent dress” to target member

It all started back on October 4th, 2023. My son was getting married the following year and, honestly, the thought of wearing a pretty dress filled me with dread. At that time, all I could picture was myself swamped in something shapeless like a tent because I had no waist and felt like I looked 8 months pregnant. I wasn’t just unhappy with how I looked, I didn’t feel good in myself either.

On top of that, I was struggling with arthritis in my hip and knee, which made walking the dog painful. Throw in heart palpitations when walking uphill and I was far from healthy. I knew I had to do something so it was back to Slimming World.

I’d been before, but only ever had about a stone to lose. Once I reached target, I stopped going… and the weight slowly crept back on. This time it felt different there was a new Consultant, and I wasn’t sure how I felt about staying to group. I’ll admit, I wasn’t too keen on all the clapping for half a pound losses! But when I stepped on the scales and saw I was the heaviest I’d ever been two and a half stone to lose I knew I needed to commit properly. I stayed to group that day… and it was the best decision I could have made.

Fast forward to May 28th, 2025 after 20 months of ups, downs, and everything in between I finally reached target. It’s been a slow journey, and I’m not going to pretend it was easy. At times I considered giving up. I even thought about adjusting my target weight just to stop the frustration. But deep down, that felt like giving in so I stuck with it.

Along the way, I made changes. Big ones. I took control of my beloved G&Ts, rejoined the gym and committed to going four times a week. On the other days, I made sure I walked the dog to keep my body magic going strong. It wasn’t easy… but it was 100% worth it.

The support I’ve had especially from Lee Madin and the amazing Wednesday 9am group has kept me going. The laughs, the claps (yes, I now embrace them!), and the constant encouragement have meant the world.

Although I didn’t quite make target in time for the wedding, I did wear a beautiful dress and it definitely didn’t look like a tent! More importantly, my arthritis has improved, I can move more freely, and I can finally enjoy time on my allotment again.

I’m proud. Chuffed. Grateful. And I know this isn’t the end it’s just the next phase. Keeping the weight off takes effort, but I’m ready. This is a lifestyle now.

Thank you to everyone who’s been part of my journey