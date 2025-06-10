Shirebrook service celebrates triple award shortlisting

By Gemma Attew
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST

The team at Cygnet Manor are celebrating after being named a finalist in three categories at the upcoming National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards 2025, which recognise excellence in care and support for people with learning disabilities and autism across the UK.

Located on Central Drive, in Shirebrook, Cygnet Manor is a high-dependency complex care service supporting up to 20 men with learning disabilities and associated complex needs. It is part of the Cygnet Health Care division.

Among the finalists is Kristy Summers, Forensic Psychologist, who has been shortlisted in the Frontline Leader Award category. This award recognises individuals in supervisory or managerial roles who demonstrate outstanding leadership and a strong commitment to improving care within their teams.

Speaking about her nomination, Kristy said: “I feel very honoured to be a finalist, it’s such a lovely recognition. My goal has always been to provide the best possible services for individuals. The team at Cygnet Manor has enabled me to support the implementation of strategies to increase understanding of the patients we support, with the aim of improving their experiences whilst in hospital.”

The team at Cygnet Manor

In addition, Senior Staff Nurse Lizzie Housley has been named a finalist in the Learning Disability Nurse Award category, which celebrates those who make a significant difference in the lives of people with learning disabilities or autism through their dedication and compassion.

Cygnet Manor has also been shortlisted for the Employer Award, recognising an organisation that demonstrates an exceptional commitment to its staff and the consistent delivery of excellent care.

Kelly Shortt, Hospital Manager, said: “We are incredibly proud of our team and thrilled to see their hard work, dedication and impact recognised on a national stage. Being shortlisted in three categories is a huge achievement and a testament to the passion and professionalism of our staff.”

The winners will be announced at a glittering gala dinner on 4 July, after finalists have attended an interview with an independent judging panel. The evening will include a drinks reception, dinner hosted by a celebrity presenter, live entertainment, and dancing.

