Shipley Park Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Florence Shipley Residential & Community Care Centre with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Shipley Park Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to the Florence Shipley Residential and Community Care Centre in Heanor as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Judith Harvey nominated the Care Centre for the competition saying: "Florence Shipley is a wonderful care home recently threatened with closure but now safe. Residents are well looked after and the cafe is a lovely community space and this reindeer will be greatly appreciated. “

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said: “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year.

"We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”