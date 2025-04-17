Sherwood Forest Hospitals opens nominations for annual People’s Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Have you or a loved one received outstanding care from a team or individual at Sherwood Forest Hospitals? If so, now is the time to say thank you by nominating them for a prestigious Excellence Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust, which manages three sites - King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals - is inviting the local community to nominate an individual or team for a ‘People’s Award’.

This award gives patients and their families an opportunity to show their appreciation for the care they received. The People’s Award is exclusively open to public nominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Excellence Awards honour colleagues, teams, and volunteers who go above and beyond in their roles, making a real difference to patients, visitors, and colleagues. It’s a time to celebrate the hard work and dedication hospital staff are carrying out day in, day out.

People's Award 2025

Last year’s People’s Award winner was the Midwifery Bereavement Team. The team was nominated for the compassionate care and support it provides to bereaved families. The team offers ongoing practical and emotional support and guidance in the weeks and months following a pregnancy loss or the death of a baby.

David Selwyn, Acting Chief Executive at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “I am delighted that we are once again holding our annual Excellence Awards. This past year has been another challenging one, and I have witnessed first-hand just how hard our colleagues have worked. These awards are a great way for us to recognise and celebrate their efforts.

“I would encourage our patients to nominate a team or individual for a People’s Award. This is a great way for our local community to share their thanks for the care they or a loved one may have received, and it really does mean a lot to our colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations for this year’s awards are open until midnight on Thursday, 8 May.

The awards will be held on Thursday 18 September at Mansfield Town Football Club where colleagues from across Sherwood Forest Hospitals will come together to celebrate the outstanding work that has been carried out over the year gone by.

For more information about the Excellence Awards and to make your nomination, please visit sfh-tr.nhs.uk/excellence to tell us why the individual or team should win the award.

Paper nomination forms are also available by emailing [email protected].