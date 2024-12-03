Sherwood Colliery FC announce £80,000 in funding to transform Debdale Park facilities

Gareth Bull, Vice- Chairman of Sherwood Colliery FC, said: “I am so pleased that this has come together. I am proud of the way that we have worked together with Debdale Park. This project has taken several years to come to fruition and the community will benefit for years to come.”

Sherwood Colliery FC is proud to announce that nearly £80,000 in funding has been secured to support transformative developments at Debdale Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central to this achievement is approximately £58,000 in grants from the Football Foundation, which has assisted the installation of a state-of-the-art 3G pitch and further upgrades to bring the ground to Grade 4 stadium accreditation standards

Over £18,000 of the funding has already been directly allocated to aid the 3G pitch installation. That funding has been crucial in supporting essential infrastructure improvements and in particular new LED floodlights, hardstanding areas, dugouts, and fencing, all of which enhance the functionality and safety of the ground.

Key Developments at Debdale Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Melling of Furnish Your Interior, a significant sponsor of the club, added: “Seeing such substantial improvements at Debdale Park is truly inspiring. These upgrades will not only improve the experience for players but also create a fantastic environment for the local community to enjoy. Furnish Your Interior is honoured to support Sherwood Colliery FC as it continues to evolve and thrive.”

The secured funding will enable a host of vital enhancements, including:

A new 3G pitch, ensuring year-round, all-weather play. Infrastructure upgrades such as floodlights, hardstanding areas, dugouts, and fencing, part funded by the initial £18,000 allocation, providing improved safety and functionality. Fan-centric additions, including turnstiles, toilets, extra seating, covered standing areas, and a dedicated fan zone, to enhance the matchday experience for all. These upgrades will bring the ground to Grade 4 stadium accreditation standards, positioning Sherwood Colliery FC to host higher-level competitions and provide a top-class venue for local football and community activities.

Next Steps

The next steps - at a cost of £62,000 - is the installation of turnstiles, new toilet facilities, a refreshment bar and fan-zone, seating in the Mick Clarey Stand, and a new covered canopy style stand behind the goal with both seating and standing accommodation. Construction on the remaining developments is already underway and expected to be complete by February 2025, with updates shared via the club’s website and social media platforms.

About the Football Foundation The Football Foundation, a partnership between the Premier League, The FA, and the Government, is the UK’s largest sports charity, dedicated to improving grassroots football facilities and increasing access to the game.

About Sherwood Colliery FC

Sherwood Colliery FC is a grassroots football club, based at Debdale Park since 2008. The club was formed from the remnants of the Manor 4th FC U-16 Youth team that played at the venue from 2002. The first team have had a remarkable rise through the football pyramid and play in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League East Division (step 4), they compete in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy. Shortly after forming the youth and junior section adopted the club name and now has multiple boys and girls teams playing under the name and badge. Add to this a thriving Women’s team and an all-inclusive ability counts team the club has become a key part of Mansfield Woodhouse.

Debdale Park & Sherwood Colliery FC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club helped to fund a new changing room block as Manor 4th in 2004 and following promotion to the Central Midlands League in 2012 the club part funded the original floodlights (erected in 2016) and fully funded hard standing around the ground, 2 sets of dugouts, pitch perimeter barriers, fencing and security lighting. During the Covid pandemic the club successfully helped the facility to achieve grant funding to aid the club through an incredibly difficult time.

About Furnish Your Interior Furnish Your Interior specialises in fantastic items for your home. Bespoke furniture and design solutions, items include pictures, artwork, mirrors, lighting plus an unrivalled interior design service with a strong commitment to enhancing homes and supporting community-focused projects.

The club is dedicated to fostering talent, promoting inclusivity, and supporting its community. The club is committed to creating opportunities for players and fans alike, making football accessible for all.