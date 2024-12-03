Sherwood Colliery FC announce £80,000 in funding to transform Debdale Park facilities
Central to this achievement is approximately £58,000 in grants from the Football Foundation, which has assisted the installation of a state-of-the-art 3G pitch and further upgrades to bring the ground to Grade 4 stadium accreditation standards
Over £18,000 of the funding has already been directly allocated to aid the 3G pitch installation. That funding has been crucial in supporting essential infrastructure improvements and in particular new LED floodlights, hardstanding areas, dugouts, and fencing, all of which enhance the functionality and safety of the ground.
Key Developments at Debdale Park
The secured funding will enable a host of vital enhancements, including:
A new 3G pitch, ensuring year-round, all-weather play. Infrastructure upgrades such as floodlights, hardstanding areas, dugouts, and fencing, part funded by the initial £18,000 allocation, providing improved safety and functionality. Fan-centric additions, including turnstiles, toilets, extra seating, covered standing areas, and a dedicated fan zone, to enhance the matchday experience for all. These upgrades will bring the ground to Grade 4 stadium accreditation standards, positioning Sherwood Colliery FC to host higher-level competitions and provide a top-class venue for local football and community activities.
Next Steps
The next steps - at a cost of £62,000 - is the installation of turnstiles, new toilet facilities, a refreshment bar and fan-zone, seating in the Mick Clarey Stand, and a new covered canopy style stand behind the goal with both seating and standing accommodation. Construction on the remaining developments is already underway and expected to be complete by February 2025, with updates shared via the club’s website and social media platforms.
About Sherwood Colliery FC
Sherwood Colliery FC is a grassroots football club, based at Debdale Park since 2008. The club was formed from the remnants of the Manor 4th FC U-16 Youth team that played at the venue from 2002. The first team have had a remarkable rise through the football pyramid and play in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League East Division (step 4), they compete in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy. Shortly after forming the youth and junior section adopted the club name and now has multiple boys and girls teams playing under the name and badge. Add to this a thriving Women’s team and an all-inclusive ability counts team the club has become a key part of Mansfield Woodhouse.
Debdale Park & Sherwood Colliery FC
The club helped to fund a new changing room block as Manor 4th in 2004 and following promotion to the Central Midlands League in 2012 the club part funded the original floodlights (erected in 2016) and fully funded hard standing around the ground, 2 sets of dugouts, pitch perimeter barriers, fencing and security lighting. During the Covid pandemic the club successfully helped the facility to achieve grant funding to aid the club through an incredibly difficult time.
The club is dedicated to fostering talent, promoting inclusivity, and supporting its community. The club is committed to creating opportunities for players and fans alike, making football accessible for all.