S.H.E. UK Secures £300,000 from National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund

Mansfield-charity S.H.E. UK is delighted to announce that it has successfully secured £300,000 in funding from the National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund.

This grant, awarded over a three-year period, represents a significant milestone for the organisation and will play a pivotal role in shaping its future.

The funding will empower S.H.E. UK to undertake a comprehensive review of its strategy, ensuring the organisation can approach its long-term planning with renewed focus and vision. It will also allow the organisation to continue delivering meaningful support to the community while exploring new ways to expand its impact.

“This funding is an incredible opportunity for us,” said Chief Executive Officer for S.H.E. UK, Lisa Lenton. “It allows us to take a step back and evaluate how we can grow sustainably and make a bigger impact. It’s not just about the resources—it’s about the confidence this funding gives us to be bold in our planning and our ambitions for the future.”

The S.H.E. UK Team receiving the cheque from the National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund.

“S.H.E. UK has always been committed to empowering our community, and this grant enables us to continue to do that,” said Reena Pastakia, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “We now have an opportunity to build our sustainability. Thank you to the National Lottery for believing in our mission and supporting our efforts to create positive change.”

The funding comes at a critical time for the organisation, underscoring the importance of its work and the need to adapt to the evolving needs of the community.

S.H.E. UK extends its heartfelt thanks to the National Lottery and its players for this generous support. The organisation looks forward to sharing updates and continuing to make a positive difference in the lives of those it serves.