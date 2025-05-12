S.H.E. UK receives generous grant from Romo Community Fund to support survivors of sexual abuse

S.H.E. UK is honoured to have been selected as one of three local charities to receive funding from the 2025 Romo Community Fund.

Thanks to a generous grant of £7,270, we will be able to enhance our specialist therapeutic services for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, sexual violence, and rape across Nottinghamshire.

The Romo Community Fund, established by local textile and wallcovering company Romo, supports charitable organisations making a real difference in the community. This year, six shortlisted charities were invited to present their work to a panel of Romo staff at their Sutton-in-Ashfield head office. The panel, supported by the Community Foundation for Nottinghamshire, chose to award the £18,000 fund to S.H.E. UK, Gardens of Giving and The Social Action Hub.

Lisa, a member of the S.H.E. UK team, had the opportunity to present our mission and services to the Romo panel. Her heartfelt account of the trauma our clients face and the healing journey we support moved the panel deeply, resulting in a unanimous decision to fund our charity. One panel member reflected, “It broke my heart to listen about surviving sexual abuse... Lisa from S.H.E. UK delivered such a powerful presentation that we all voted unanimously to grant the support to the charity.”

The ROMO team present a cheque to their Community Fund recipients, including Lisa Lenton, representing S.H.E. UK (third from left)

This funding will directly support the cost of a qualified therapist, allowing us to continue offering long-term, trauma-informed therapy to survivors who are often left without adequate support. Our services—ranging from telephone support, to our weekly peer group SHE-roes Lounge, to specialist one-on-one therapy—are designed to empower survivors to rebuild their lives with dignity, strength, and hope.

We are also excited about Romo’s commitment to supporting local charities beyond financial donations. Their offer to contribute through volunteering, mentoring, and skill-sharing is a fantastic example of how businesses can truly embed themselves in their community.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Romo and everyone involved in the Romo Community Fund. Their support will make a profound impact on the lives of survivors across our region.

S.H.E. UK has supported hundreds of survivors across Nottinghamshire and beyond, delivering long-term therapeutic support and advocacy. The appointments reflect the organisation’s growth and ongoing ambition to reach even more people in need.

To find out more about the work of S.H.E. UK or to support the charity, visit: https://www.she-uk.org.uk/