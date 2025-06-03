Severn Trent’s NeighbourGOOD scheme is BACK to award up to £2,500 AND provide volunteers for Nottinghamshire community projects

Severn Trent’s ‘NeighbourGOOD’ scheme is back as the water company looks to find community projects that could benefit from grants of up to £2,500 – plus hands-on help from its own team of volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NeighbourGOOD Scheme, which was set up in 2024 to support local causes that matter most, offers funding and hands-on volunteering to support or launch meaningful projects.

The scheme is open to all community projects in Nottinghamshire embedded in their local communities. Projects can include anything from painting and decorating a community space, to cleaning wetland areas and even restoring a community garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is now open for any project with a social or public purpose to apply, this could be local groups, charities, councils, and community project owners- Severn Trent would love to hear from you.

Severn Trent's NeighbourGOOD scheme

Once all applications have been checked by the Severn Trent team, a selection of projects will be picked from Nottinghamshire, where it will be down to the public to decide which project will receive the funding and volunteer support. Last year, almost 13,000 voted across the whole Severn Trent region.

Anyone interested should visit the Severn Trent website where they can apply directly.

Last year, Diversifying Education won the Nottinghamshire vote, with volunteers spending the day redecorating a community centre’s hall and activity room. Speaking following the volunteering, Frederick Boakye from Diversifying Education said: “We really appreciated the support from Severn Trent to help us refurbish our community centre. Our centre acts as a hub for some of the most vulnerable people in our community, so we’re really appreciative of the support we have had from Severn Trent and their volunteers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Heath, Social Impact Lead at Severn Trent, said: “Following the success of the first year of the NeighbourGOOD Scheme, it was a simple decision to bring it back for the 2nd year running. Our people are part of our communities, who all live here and understand the needs of local groups.

“The NeighbourGOOD Scheme now forms a big part of a wider, already well-established community fund and social impact work. We want to make our region a better place and the NeighbourGOOD scheme is a great way of us extending our support to the communities we serve and live in, as well as giving our people the chance to get hands on and really help our communities with vital initiatives.”

The application window for the NeighbourGOOD Scheme is open from Monday 2nd – Monday 30th June.

Applications should be submitted directly to Severn Trent via the form on the website, where they can provide details on their initiative, the project they are looking for support on and the funding needed.

For more information on the NeighbourGOOD Scheme and for full terms and conditions, please visit: www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme/