Severn Trent’s Community Fund awards more than £1million to good causes in Nottinghamshire

Charities and good causes in Nottinghamshire have benefited from more than £1million of funding during the first five years of the Severn Trent’s Community Fund.

A massive 132 community organisations have been supported since the creation of the fund with a total of £1,360,160.35 awarded and the plan is for even more to be helped over the next five years.

Back in 2020, the water company committed to donating £10 million to projects in the region over a five-year period. An additional £1.6m was given in further support to help our communities deal with the impact of Coronavirus.

The water company is showing no signs of stopping as it has already committed to a further £10million pounds of profits up to 2030.

Community photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Paul Evans, Community and Education Lead at Severn Trent said: “The impact that the Community Fund has made in Nottinghamshire over the last five years is absolutely incredible and seeing so many wonderful community organisations and charities grow and thrive is exactly why the fund was created.

“As a company, Severn Trent is committed to supporting the communities that we serve and look after, not only through the Community Fund, but also our other initiatives including everything our Education Team does and our 10-year vision to help change the lives of 100,000 people, giving them improved chances in life and tackling the underlying causes of poverty.

“I look forward to seeing what comes over the next five years and learning more about amazing projects that we support.”

Over the years, the fund has supported an array inspirational causes and new projects in the area including Primary (Nottingham Studios Ltd), The Friends of Bennerley Viaduct, Summerwood Community Garden Ltd, Winthorpe and Langford Parish Council and Forest Town.

The fund was initially set up to support new projects with a link to one or more of our three elements of community wellbeing – People, Place and Environment. Something that continues to be at the heart of the work that the team does, alongside now also offering core funding to help groups continue the great work they’re already doing.

Sue Heyes, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, said: “The first five years of the Community Fund have been wonderful, and we couldn’t imagine its impact when we first began.

“Getting out across the region and seeing the work people do for their communities is so rewarding and listening to their stories have been incredibly inspiring.

“We are so proud of how the Community Fund has been a part of so many organisations' stories and we look forward to seeing them thrive and meeting many more charities over the next five years.”

For further information or to apply visit www.stwater.co.uk/communityfund