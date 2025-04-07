Severn Trent volunteers lend helping hands to Nottinghamshire community centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Severn Trent volunteers recently spent a day supporting a Nottinghamshire community centre to help redecorate the hall and activity room.

Diversifying Education provides practical help and support to locals at Beechdale Community Centre, including a foodbank, so they feel valued and a sense of belonging.

40 Severn Trent volunteers spent a day painting and refurbishing the centre, helping tidy communal areas, prepare workshop materials and restoring the grounds surrounding the centre.

As part of the NeighbourGOOD scheme, Diversifying Education were also awarded a grant towards material costs of the project.

Severn Trent's volunteering team at Beechdale Community Centre

Once the project is complete the group plan to organise a number of different community events, fully establish its own volunteer programme and create a resource-sharing platform to reach all residents that live locally.

Frederick Boakye from Diversifying Education said: “We really appreciated the support from Severn Trent to help us refurbish our community centre. Our centre acts as a hub for some of the most vulnerable people in our community, so we’re really appreciative of the support we have had from Severn Trent and their volunteers.”

Liz Heath, Social Impact Lead at Severn Trent said: “It was great to see some of our colleagues out supporting Diversifying Education. Our NeighbourGOOD Scheme was only introduced last year as we looked to increase our support to the communities we serve, so we’re delighted to now be out in the community supporting these projects.

“We want to support groups like this, which clearly play a crucial role in offering a helping hand to their communities, it was great to see so many faces there during the day.”