Severn Trent to begin new installation of Sustainable Drainage System in Mansfield

As part of their £76 million investment into the town, Severn Trent will begin work on a new Sustainable Drainage System (SuDS) in Mansfield.

Work on the new bioswale, which soaks up and slows down surface water during heavy rainfall, will begin on 4th November and run until 26th February. SuDS are being installed across the town to help sewer systems cope with added pressure during adverse weather conditions.

During this period, three roads in the town will be impacted. Radmanthwaite Road and Crompton Road will have traffic signals in place, while Cator Road will have a full road closure for a short time to allow essential works to be carried out safely.

Lisa Orme, Community Engagement Manager said: “The SuDS programme in Mansfield is a huge project for us, and we’re delighted to be making rapid progress on delivering this £76 million investment.

An example of a bioswale already installed in Mansfield

“We appreciate that this work can be disruptive and apologise to those who will be affected by the works during this period.”

While the installation is ongoing, a number of properties on Cator Road will not have vehicular access to their driveways, however pedestrian access will still be maintained.

You can learn more about the scheme and where we are working by visiting the Mansfield page on the Severn Trent website.