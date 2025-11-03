Severn Trent Community Fund opens Core Funding round to help support vital local services

Severn Trent is once again offering crucial financial support to local charities and not-for-profit organisations through its Community Fund.

Core Funding is being made available for charities across the Severn Trent region to support them with their day-to-day running costs in the latest round of funding.

Eligible not-for-profit organisations will have a month to apply for funding, with applications being open from November 1st to November 30th.

They can apply for a restricted grant of between £5,000 and £20,000 to support their core costs for one year and it is expected around 28 organisations from across the Severn Trent region will be supported in this round.

Natalie Cunningham, Severn Trent Community Fund Manager, said: “Core funding is the lifeblood of many community organisations as it keeps the lights on, pays the bills, and ensures staff and volunteers can continue delivering vital services day in and day out.

“We understand that many charities are facing unprecedented financial pressures, and while project funding is important, it doesn’t always cover the everyday essentials.

“That’s why we’re proud to offer this dedicated round of core funding to help organisations stay resilient, maintain their operations, and continue making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.”

In Nottinghamshire organisations that have previously been successful with funding and supported include SFiCE Foundation CIO and Nottingham Children, Young People and Their Families Project.

Core costs are essential costs than an organisation must pay to keep running. This might include management and administration, general office costs (rent and utilities), accountancy and audit, fundraising, communications and governance/compliance costs.

This funding is available to non-profit organisations and local charities that deliver a vital service for the benefit of local residents, especially supporting those most vulnerable, and who need urgent financial help to keep their services running.

To find out more about the Community Fund: Core funding, and how to apply visit www.stwater.co.uk/corefunding

Applications for new projects are open all year round at www.stwater.co.uk/communityfund