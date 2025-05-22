Severn Trent ‘action man’ John Bingley goes into battle against sewer blockages

Severn Trent’s John Bingley has been tackling up to nine blockages a day caused by unflushables – including an iconic Action Man and his Jeep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the dad-of-two is urging customers to go into battle against the damaging obstructions, including dreaded wet wipes and fats, oils and greases (FOG) which can cause fatbergs.

Severn Trent is asking households to ‘Be a Binner, Not a Blocker’ after teams cleared a massive 28,782 blockages last year. Frontline workers have been talking about their experiences in their Sewer Stories, a hard-hitting series where they urge customers to only put the 3P’s down toilets - poo, pee and toilet paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, 36, and crew mate Kristian Cornell are called out to unblock pipes and sewers across Nottinghamshire, with other teams covering the East and West Midlands.

John Bingley

In the worst cases, the blockages can see sewage flooding back into homes and gardens, which can leave households facing a lengthy bill if it’s their responsibility to pay for the clean-up.

Van Pack Operative, John, from Mansfield said: “I’ve seen all kinds of things in the sewers after being wrongly flushed down the toilet, sink or drains.

“Wet wipes are still the most common issue, they can cause huge problems they do not break down, even the ones saying ‘flushable’ on the packet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the weirdest thing I’ve seen blocking the sewer was an Action Man - who was still sitting in his Jeep. I have no idea how that ended up down there!”

John and Kristian deal mainly with residential customers across the Nottinghamshire area but also cover blockages in local businesses – often caused by FOG.

“We are called out to multiple blockages each shift - nine has been the most in a single day,” recalled John.

“The worst part of the job is dealing with FOG clogging up pipes because it can get everywhere, including all over your equipment. It’s just gross.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But John, who has worked at Severn Trent for seven years, was quick to name the best part of the job. “I just love the customer relations part of my role,” he said.

“You get to meet all sorts of people, and they all have a tale to tell.”

“And it’s very satisfying when you can help someone who has suffered from flooding especially if it is not even their fault because they share the sewers with neighbours.

“We can often tell who is responsible, so that’s when you have to have a difficult conversation – including reminding them what they should not be putting down the toilet, sink and drains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most people seem to listen to what we say, so hopefully the 3P’s message is getting through.”

Away from work former mechanic John is a real-life ‘action man’ himself as he enjoys the dangerous sport of motorcross in his spare time.

He suffered a serious broken arm five years ago but bounced back to defy doctors by returning to work after just six months, rather than the predicted year-plus.

“I did everything the doctors wanted so I could return early, as I missed my job too much,” he laughed. “I just love it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Mitchell, Sewer Blockages Lead at Severn Trent, said everyone can help with the ‘Be a Binner, Not a Blocker’ campaign and added: “Unflushable items such as wet wipes, sanitary products, nappies and a whole lot more cannot be flushed down the toilet.

“If they do, they can cause blockages, which can flood the home, not very nice at all.

“We are asking people to really have a think about their habits and what they are putting down the toilet and sink, to see if there are any small changes that can be made. Even small changes can have a huge impact on sewer health.”