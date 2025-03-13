Selective licensing scheme in Mansfield set to go ahead

A scheme for landlords that requires them to improve private rented homes for residents is set to be implemented in the autumn.

Mansfield District Council ran a consultation last year asking for feedback on its selective licensing proposals that covered numerous areas in the district. The scheme will now make it mandatory for landlords to have licences for each of their private rented properties, and it will require landlords to meet a minimum standard of accommodation for residents.

The areas covered under the consultation, which have now been endorsed by the Portfolio Holder for Housing on 12 March, are areas within Central ward and Bancroft, West Bank and Wainwright wards, Market Warsop ward, Eakring and Rock Hill wards. This affects an estimated 1,200 properties in total.

Selective licensing can be applied in areas where there is deprivation, high levels of antisocial behaviour, high levels of crime, high levels of migration, and poor housing conditions. It gives the council additional powers to do more when landlords are not taking steps to deal with issues relating to property standards and management.

Councillor Anne Callaghan, Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “We know that many of our residents in Mansfield often find that renting privately is their only option due to a lack of social housing versus demand, and most landlords provide good quality, safe accommodation.

“But there are some who take advantage of their tenants, leaving too many people living in poor conditions or having to deal with antisocial behaviour or neighbourhood crime.

“This scheme will help us tackle these problems head-on – as well as crack down on rogue landlords, making sure that all privately rented properties meet the standards we demand.”

From 12 June, landlords will be invited to apply for a licence via our website. There will be a three-month window for applications to be received. From 13 September, the selective licensing scheme will be enforceable, and it will remain in effect until 10 September 2030.

The full cost of a licence is £800 and is split into two parts. An application fee of £500 and an issuing fee of £300. If landlords apply before 12 September 2025, they will receive a £50 discount. If they are also a member of a recognised accreditation scheme, a further £100 discount will be applied, reducing the licence fee to £650.

The council will work with landlords and residents to improve the area, but where necessary, use the licensing conditions and enforcement powers to bring about improvements.

For more information, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/selectivelicensing.