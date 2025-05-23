Selective licensing in Mansfield moves to next phase

House keys

A scheme to improve housing standards across areas of Mansfield is moving to the next phase, with landlords invited to submit licence applications from 12 June.

Mansfield District Council ran a consultation last year asking for feedback on its selective licensing proposals that covered numerous areas in the district. The scheme will now make it mandatory for landlords to have licences for each of their private rented properties, and it will require landlords to meet a minimum standard of accommodation for residents.

The areas covered under the consultation are areas within Central ward and Bancroft, West Bank and Wainwright wards, Market Warsop ward, Eakring and Rock Hill wards. This affects an estimated 1,200 properties in total.

Selective licensing can be applied in areas where there is deprivation, high levels of antisocial behaviour, high levels of crime, high levels of migration, and poor housing conditions. It gives the council additional powers to do more when landlords are not taking steps to deal with issues relating to property standards and management.

Jill Finnesey, Assistant Director for Housing, said: “This next phase of the selective licensing scheme is a vital step in the council’s mission to improve the quality and safety of housing for residents across Mansfield.

“By working collaboratively with responsible landlords, we aim to ensure that every tenant has access to a well-managed home that meets decent living standards. This scheme gives us the tools to support good practice and take firm action where housing conditions fall short.”

From 13 September 2025, the scheme will become enforceable, meaning a license will be a legal requirement for privately rented homes within the designated zones.

The council is hosting a series of drop-in sessions where officers and partners will be available to answer questions and provide assistance with the application process.

Drop-in events, no booking is required:

4 June 2025, 10am to 1pm, Council Chamber, Civic Centre

26 June 2025, 10am to 1pm, Council Chamber, Civic Centre

17 July 2025, 10am to 1pm, Council Chamber, Civic Centre

14 August 2025, 10am to 1pm, Council Chamber, Civic Centre

From 12 June, there will be a three-month window for landlord applications to be received. From 13 September, the selective licensing scheme will be enforceable, and it will remain in effect until 10 September 2030.

The full cost of a licence is £800 and is split into two parts. An application fee of £500 and an issuing fee of £300. If landlords apply before 12 September 2025, they will receive a £50 discount. If they are also a member of a recognised accreditation scheme, a further £100 discount will be applied, reducing the licence fee to £650.

A checklist, application guide, and further information are available to view at www.mansfield.gov.uk/selectivelicensing to help you through the application process.