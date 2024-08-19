Seated sports provider helps people take part in Olympics-inspired programme
Seated sports provider Rise Nottinghamshire & Derbyshire created a programme that was put together to incorporate a number of popular Olympic sports.
Activities such as relay, shot put, hockey and boxing were all adjusted and made accessible to all, helping everyone get involved, regardless of age or ability.
Scott Marsh, co-founder of Rise Nottinghamshire & Derbyshire, said: “The programme was our take on the Summer 2024 Olympics and promoted healthy competition and teamwork, and enhanced social inclusion.
“We wanted everyone who took part to experience the joy and benefits of sport and feel part of the excitement that surrounded the Olympics.
“Our dedicated activity leads deliver Rise sports sessions in care homes, community centres, hospitals, hospices, schools and corporate events across our local community and it’s so rewarding to see the difference we make to people’s lives.”
The Oakdene Care Centre, in Stacey Road, Mansfield, hosted one of the Rise events based on the iconic sports competition.Manager Brian Ward said: “The programme was fantastic, and we had a lot of people participate, particularly as they had been watching the athletes compete on television.
“I think Rise is excellent to work with. The residents enjoy all the activities, and look forward to the Rise team coming again.”Over the next couple of weeks, Rise is introducing the ball game Boccia into its programme, inspired by the upcoming Paralympics.To find out more about the activity sessions offered by Rise, visit https://www.rise.life/ or contact Scott Marsh using [email protected].
