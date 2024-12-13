Scouts and Guides in Sutton in Ashfield net donation from Bellway for new outdoor equipment

Bellway has made a £500 donation to Lammas Scout and Guide Group in Sutton in Ashfield to fund new children’s garden tools and basketball hoops for its outdoor area.

The housebuilder has also fitted ramps and new doors to the group’s meeting hut behind Lammas Leisure Centre to improve access to the building.

Bellway East Midlands is building 300 new homes in Sutton in Ashfield – 202 homes at Ashlands and 98 homes by Ashberry Homes at Brierley View. Ashberry Homes is part of the Bellway Group. The developments are less than a mile from the group’s headquarters.

Mike Vardy, chairman of the Lammas Scout and Guide Group, said: “We are so grateful to Bellway for this generous donation of both money and resources and we will put it to good use improving the skills for young people through Scouting and Girlguiding.

“We really do rely on these types of contributions from individuals and businesses, and every single donation goes towards providing facilities to develop children with skills for life.

“The provision of new doors and access ramps will mean our premises are more secure and accessible for all. This means there will be no barrier to disabled people accessing our facilities alongside non-disabled people.

“Meanwhile, the £500 donation will be split between our garden area providing tools and equipment that is appropriately sized for the young people, and also updating our outdoor equipment with new basketball hoops.”

Lammas Scout and Guide Group, which has been established for more than 50 years, caters for more than 170 young people aged between four and 18 years old and runs sections for Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Explorers.

Adam Champion, Senior Sales Manager at Bellway East Midlands, said: “We are a socially responsible company and it is part of our ethos not only to deliver attractive and sustainable new housing but also to get involved in local life and make other positive impacts in the places where we build homes.

“We are building at two developments in Sutton in Ashfield and reached out to the Lammas Scout and Guide Group to see if we could help them in any way. The group provides an incredible outlet for local children, allowing them to make friends and learn a variety of new skills which will build their confidence and stand them in good stead in later life.”