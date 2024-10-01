School leavers encouraged to examine home care as a career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people who are undecided about which career path to take are being encouraged to look at the idea of becoming a home care worker.

Many youngsters have recently got their GCSE and A Level exam results from school, and while some will know exactly what they want to do in life, a lot will not have concrete plans.

And that’s why Paul Pitchford, from Your Home Care, is encouraging people to think about becoming a home care worker.

He said: “Home care is not always seen as an option for young people, but it absolutely is. It’s a fulfilling and varied role, and there are opportunities for career progression.

Being a home care worker can be a rewarding career.

“It is also sometimes the case that young people have direct experience of helping to care for parents or grandparents.

“We employ quite a number of home care workers and we have a wide range of ages. Everyone brings their own experiences and knowledge to the roles, with young people able to bring different perspectives.”

And Paul added: “We actually find that a lot of more elderly people love having younger people because they can remember when they were young, and they love listening to younger people and their stories.”

Your Home Care, in Mansfield Woodhouse, is the only officially Outstanding home care provider in the Mansfield area.

Professional training is given across many aspects of home care, with close supervision carried out to ensure that all carers are delivering a quality standard of care, especially those who are new to the sector.

Your Home Care is located at The Sidings, in Mansfield Woodhouse, and can be contacted on 01623 375275.