School children’s woodland paintings brought to life

The winners of the Bolsover District Council woodlands painting competition will now get to see their artwork displayed across the district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven children, aged from four to 11 years old, were chosen from over 200 entries and visited print solutions company Banner Box, who will turn their paintings into banners that will be displayed at various locations in the area.

Local schools were invited to take part in the woodlands competition which was split into two categories:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Reception to Year 2: to look at the autumn leaves and fruits and celebrate their colours.

The eleven winning school children with a banner showing their paintings as part of the Woodlands Painting Competition

· Whilst Year 3 to Year 6: concentrated on the trees and the autumn breeze to capture the majesty of trees at a time of mist and fruitfulness, with changing lights, and the crisp and chilliness of the season.

In addition to the banner that will display all the winners paintings, the children took home individual placards with their creations and were also given the chance to make Christmas baubles using their artwork.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Anne Clarke said, “It was a real privilege to give out the awards to the children who took part in the competition and I want to say well done to everyone who took part. To see such beautiful artwork created by the children, of all ages, was spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After speaking to some of the parents they said they did the artwork themselves and that they love painting and creating things. Being a district councillor can be challenging, but days like this are the more positive side, and it is a side I thoroughly enjoy.”

The painting competition winners are as follows:

Secondary School

1st - Jessica - Shirebrook Academy

Reception – Year 2

1st - Edie - Park School Federation

2nd - Tiffany - Park School Federation

3rd - Filip - Park School Federation

Highly Commended - Jorgie - Park School Federation

Year 3 – Year 6

1st - Chloe - Clowne Junior School

2nd - Olivia - Bramley Vale PrimarySchool

2nd - Sophia - The New Bolsover School

3rd - Lottie - Clowne Junior School

Highly Commended - Sienna - Clowne Junior School

Highly Commended - Betsy - Clowne Junior School