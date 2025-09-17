Scheme to support local residents to maximise their incomes launched in Mansfield

Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, has teamed up with national charity, Family Action, to bring a new service that will provide energy efficiency support to local households living in Mansfield.

The project sees the role of Family Action’s Food on Our Doorstep (FOOD) Clubs/Stores expand to not only provide good quality food at a low cost, but also vital information on income maximisation, carbon monoxide (CO), energy efficiency and the Priority Services Register (PSR).

FOOD Clubs/Stores offer good quality food at a low cost, supporting families to maximise their income, try new foods, learn new recipes and reduce social isolation. In Mansfield, trained advisors are working alongside the Clubs/Stores delivering energy related advice and support, as well as providing eligible members with free slow cookers and CO alarms.

Family Action is also providing a number of interactive workshops and activities to support local people to learn more about energy efficiency and CO safety, including but not limited to:

Carbon monoxide safety drop-in sessions, highlighting the dangers of CO while handing out free CO alarms.

Slow cooker group demonstrations, showcasing easy to follow, healthy and budget friendly recipes that use low levels of energy.

Bespoke support to help individuals maximise their finances, including help and advice with reducing energy use, saving money on energy bills and accessing financial support.

The Fuel Your Finances project is running in and around Family Action’s FOOD Clubs across the Mansfield area:

Mansfield Woodhouse FOOD Club at The Meadows Community Centre on Fridays 10am-12pm

Oak Tree FOOD Club at Oak Tree Leisure Centre on Fridays 11am-12.45pm

Trowell Court, Bellamy FOOD Club at Trowell Court Community Centre on Fridays 12pm-2pm.

Louise Reilly, Operations Manager at Family Action, said: “We launched our FOOD Clubs and Stores to provide low-income households with high quality food at an affordable cost. However, we appreciate that our support shouldn’t just stop at providing food, which is why we always look to expand on our services by connecting with other organisations.

"There is a clear link between people struggling with the costs of food and fuel, which is why our partnership with Cadent works so well.”

Cadent is providing £248,029 from Ofgem’s Vulnerability Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA) fund, which is used for projects which aim to tackle fuel poverty.

Phil Burrows, Head of Customer Vulnerability and Social Impact at Cadent, said: “We always ensure we support projects which work with the community, understanding their needs and tailoring the energy efficiency advice to suit. Family Action does a lot of excellent work supporting people living in vulnerable situations and we hope our partnership will help make a big difference to individuals in Mansfield.”