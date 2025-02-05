Rugby star scores sponsorship from local opticians

Kyra Geary plays for Lichfield LUFC

An opticians in Mansfield is supporting a fellow colleague and Rugby Union player as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting local talent.

Kyra Geary, who plays for the Lichfield Ladies II’s team at Lichfield LUFC, has secured sponsorship for the remainder of the 2024/25 season from Specsavers on Westgate Street. The store is sponsoring Kyra, optical assistant, to cover training costs and medical support.

‘We’re delighted to be supporting Kyra this season,’ Patrick Hegarty, store director at Specsavers Mansfield, says. ‘It’s brilliant to hear that Kyra has been playing well and we wish her and the team all the success for the rest of the season. We believe providing local talent the support they need is really important to ensure sports clubs like these continue to thrive locally.’

The team are currently fourth in the Women's NC1 Midlands (West) league, with six games left to play before the end of the season.

‘I’m really grateful for this sponsorship,’ Kyra comments. ‘Rugby is a real passion of mine so to have the support from the Specsavers team is a really nice feeling.

‘I’ve scored my first try and we’re performing well in the league this season so hopefully the sponsorship keeps me and the team on a lucky streak!’

