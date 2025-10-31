Rugby legend and reality TV star James Haskell visits Derbyshire salon
The event celebrated the incredible weight losses of 41 women from across the UK and Ireland – they lost an incredible 355st between them.
James, who earned 77 caps for England and played for clubs including Wasps, Stade Français and Northampton Saints during a 17-year rugby career, personally congratulated and took photos with the semi-finalists before giving a speech about the importance of looking after your health and fitness.
During his visit, he was also given a tour of Hair and Beauty at Slimming World’s welcoming and modern facilities and even picked up a goody bag.
James, who is also well known for his reality TV appearances including the 2019 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, says: “My whole experience being here today, meeting the semi-finalists and hearing their stories has been amazing. I’ve dedicated my life to health and fitness, I know how hard it is to change your body, mindset and life and that’s something each of these women have worked hard to achieve, they’re already winners. I really enjoyed stopping by at Hair & Beauty at Slimming World while I visited Head Office – it's such a great space and looks really impressive.”
Hair & Beauty at Slimming World is looking forward to welcoming more VIPs at its upcoming Christmas event, on Wednesday 26th November, which includes high street beating event-only prices on treatments and products in addition to festive nibbles and entertainment. The free-entry evening is open to the public and runs from 5:30pm-7pm.
The five-star salon can be found on site at Slimming World’s head office in Alfreton and is open to the public with free parking. It offers high-quality treatments and an extensive product range available to purchase, stocking well-known brands like Nixion, Elemis and Wella.
To RSVP for the Christmas evening, for more information about Hair & Beauty at Slimming World, or to book an appointment, call 01773 546382.
About Hair and Beauty at Slimming World:
- The state-of-the-art salon, which has been serving the local community for 26 years, is based on site at Slimming World’s Alfreton head office and open to the public. Hair & Beauty at Slimming World, Clover Nook Road, Somercotes, Alfreton, DE55 4SW
- They are proud to use some of the top hair and beauty brands including Elemis, ghd, The Gel Bottle Inc, Mii Cosmetics, LashBase, HD Brows and Su-do.
- Opening hours: Monday 9:30am – 6pm, Tuesday 9am – 6pm, Wednesday 11am-8pm, Thursday 10am – 7pm, Friday 9am – 6pm, Saturday 9am – 2pm.
- For an appointment or more information, call 01773 546382,
- Visit the salon’s website: home - Hair Beauty Slimming World, Instagram & TikTok: hairandbeautysw, or Facebook: Hair & Beauty at Slimming World for examples of their work and more information.