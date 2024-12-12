Rooted in community: Tree planting marks final phase of Warsop Health Hub project

Hundreds of tree saplings and whips have been planted to mark the final phase of the Warsop Health Hub project.

Mansfield District Council has teamed up, once again, with Sherwood Forest Trust to plant more than 1,500 trees in Carr Lane Park, behind the health hub, to enhance the green space.

Members of the council’s corporate leadership team, the mayor, the cabinet, council officers, and primary school children from Birklands and Church Vale have been taking part in organised events over the last month. The sessions have seen, on average, around 200 trees put into the ground per day.

Yesterday, (11 December), the Tree Charter Bell project also came to the site, with the bell ringing each time a tree was planted in celebration of new life. The Tree Charter Bell is used as a focus for ceremonies around tree planting activities in connection with The Woodland Trust.

Members of CLT with Patrick Candler and Caroline from the Tree Charter Bell project

Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, Councillor Andy Burgin, said it was fantastic to see the final phase of Warsop Health Hub coming to fruition.

He said: “It’s great to see these trees being planted as part of the Warsop Health Hub project. Not only do they enhance the local environment and create habitats for wildlife, but they also contribute to a greener, healthier future for our community.

“This is a wonderful step in making Warsop a better and healthier place to live, and I’m delighted that local children have been involved in leaving such a positive legacy for generations to come."

The £9.1 million Warsop Health Hub was officially opened in June this year and is home to a swimming pool, changing village, gym, and multi-purpose hall. The hub is the first of its kind under Sports England’s local leisure model, with the aim to provide affordable facilities in a local community.

Birklands Primary School pupils planting

The project at Warsop has seen a variety of tree species planted, including hawthorn, hazel, dogwood, guelder rose, and spindle.

The council has worked with the trust for more than a year, proactively planting more than 3,000 trees around the district to create climate-combatting woodlands.

Dr Patrick Candler, Chief Executive of the Trust, added: “This is yet another excellent project where we have been able to work in partnership with the council.

“Tree planting is all about creating good working relationships and we have this in abundance with Mansfield. Working together we are able to get lots of trees in the ground, with the help of children and the local community, and this is all part of the Trees for Life programme, which is funded by DEFRA (Department for the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs).”