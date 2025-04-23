Robin Hood Lottery reaches seven-year milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield’s Robin Hood Lottery has passed its seven-year milestone, raising a total of nearly £127,000 for good causes and selling over 253,000 tickets in that time.

The local lottery was set up by Mansfield District Council in partnership with lottery operator Gatherwell in 2018 as a way for people to support organisations in the area – and be in with a chance to win a cash prize.

One lucky player picked up a payout of £250 this month. In the past 12 months nearly £2,000 has been won, and a total of £33,000 in prize money has been distributed over the past seven years.

Anyone who signs up to play now will just be in time for the next national super draw on Saturday 26 April to win a luxury city break, £1,000 cash or to plant 1,000 trees. Sign up as a player on the lottery website (link opens in new window).

The lottery currently has a total of 1,409 players, of which 1,015 support specific good causes. The 453 players who do not opt to support specific causes, instead see a portion of their ticket price go to the Robin Hood Community Fund which is distributed among causes that bid for a share of the fund twice a year.

This fund which is on track to distribute over £3,000 this year. So far, it has shared out £37,067 to local organisations, causes and charities.

Dawn Edwards, Director of Corporate Resources and Deputy Chief Executive (Section 151 Officer), at Mansfield District Council, said; “The Robin Hood Lottery has raised and distributed a significant amount of money over the years to local good causes and we would love more people to support it as a way of giving something back to the community.

“With council finances becoming increasingly tight, there is less money available for the council to support local groups and organisations so the Robin Hood Lottery plays an important part in giving these worthwhile causes that extra helping hand.”

Among good causes to benefit is Gardens of Giving, a community interest company, helping the people of Ashfield and Mansfield with a multitude of different issues through the power of growing produce. It is on track to raise on track to raise over £400 this year from tickets sold to 10 lottery players who are supporting the cause.

Sarah Armson, co-founder of Gardens for Giving, said: "We have been fundraising through the Robin Hood Lottery for just over a year. The regular, monthly income is fantastic and helps us with cashflow and the funds raised have helped us to keep doing what we do best - get people growing!

“One of our members also won a £200 Amazon voucher which was great and they even donated part of that to us too by purchasing some compost for us.

“The funds have gone towards buying seeds and soil which we then donate, along with our planters made from waste timber, to a community group, school or sheltered accommodation. They encourage people into the fresh air, growing their own produce.”

Spectrum WASP, a support group for parents with children on the autistic spectrum or with ADHD, is another local organisation that has benefited from the lottery.

It has nine players supporting it and has received over £2,300 from the lottery since it registered as a good cause seven years ago.

Jess Mason, Development, Policy and Resource Coordinator at the group, said: "We are so proud to have been part of the Robin Hood Lottery for the past seven years — a partnership that has truly helped Spectrum WASP grow and thrive.

“Thanks to the continued support of local residents who play the lottery in our name, we’ve been able to raise vital funds that directly benefit children and young people with additional needs, as well as their families.

“Every ticket purchased has helped us deliver essential programs, activities, and support sessions that promote inclusion, build confidence, and provide much-needed respite and connection.

“From creative workshops and sensory play to fun-filled family days out, the funding we’ve received has allowed us to create a safe, welcoming space where our young people can truly flourish.

“Beyond the financial support, being part of the Robin Hood Lottery has helped shine a spotlight on the work we do — and we are incredibly grateful for that. Here’s to seven fantastic years of partnership, and to many more ahead as we continue making a difference, together."

To register an organisation as a good cause with the lottery go the the Lottery website (link opens in new window).