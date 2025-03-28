Robin Hood and Lady Marian are ‘reunited’ thanks to specialist repairs

Restored statue

A much-loved Robin Hood and Lady Marian statue in Nottinghamshire has been restored to its original condition.

The bronze statue along Edwinstowe High Street, close to Sherwood Forest Country Park, needed intricate and highly skilled restoration work after Robin’s hand was so damaged that it no longer linked with Marian’s hand.

Rob Brackley and Katie Ward, aka Robin Hood and Lady Marian from Notts Outdoors, Nottinghamshire County Council’s outdoor and environmental educational services, describes how the statue is a celebration of both legends and important to the local community and visitors alike. Katie Ward said:

“It’s wonderful to see this much-loved statue back to its original condition with Robin and Marian back to being hand-in-hand.

“This statue is a real asset to the county’s visitor economy and very popular among locals and the many tourists who visit Edwinstowe. People love to get a selfie here, especially with Robin’s home, Sherwood Forest, just a stone’s throw away.

“We always point visitors in the direction of the village when visiting Sherwood Forest, so we’re glad they’ll once again be able to see the statue in all its glory.”

The restorations were completed on Thursday 27 March by Antique Bronze Ltd, who were commissioned by Arc Partnership, a joint venture between Nottinghamshire County Council and SCAPE.