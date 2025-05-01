Residents urged to be vigilant when having aesthetic treatments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popularity of aesthetic treatments in the UK is growing rapidly with an estimated 7.7 million people having had an aesthetic treatment in 2023, representing 11% of the population.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover District Council are concerned that people are not always aware of the safety risks and potential complications involved when visiting and using High Street aesthetic clinics.

So, they are urging residents to remain vigilant and follow some important guidance when considering having aesthetic treatments and procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand for these types of procedures is growing and anyone considering undergoing treatments including Botox, anti-wrinkle injections, cosmetic or dermal fillers, chemical peels or skin boosters are strongly advised to ask questions and report any concerns.

Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news

The Council is urging people to follow a few simple instructions:

Make sure you have a pre-consultation before undergoing any procedure and ensure they check your medical history for any potential risks.

Check their policies, qualifications and aftercare advice.

Make sure treatments are carried out in a hygienic setting, these are usually purposely designed for treatments.

Apply caution to mobile practitioners and ask how they can ensure effective infection control.

Don’t accept treatment on the day of the consultation.

Make sure practitioners are washing their hands and wearing appropriate protective clothing, such as a single use apron, gloves and face covering where necessary.

Ask your practitioner what the risks involved are, and how they will manage any complications which may arise.

Check the name of the product and whether it is licensed. Products such as Botulax , reNTox and Innotox are not authorised medicines for use in the UK.

, and are authorised medicines for use in the UK. Make sure a prescription is dispensed by a pharmacist specifically for your use, it must be written and the product must be unopened and have a pharmacy label stating your name.

Anti-wrinkle treatments containing botulinum toxin are prescription-only medicines regulated by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA).The use of unlicensed products is illegal and poses significant risks, including potential facial scarring and permanent disfigurement.

The Council is reminding residents that if they have any doubts, they have the right to change their mind and withdraw from undergoing the treatment.

If anyone has any concerns about aesthetic premises, their treatments or practitioners operating within the district, please report them to [email protected]