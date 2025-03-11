Residents at Mansfield care home enjoy visit from MP

HC-One’s Berry Hill Park Care Home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was visited on Friday 7th March by MP for Mansfield, Steve Yemm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Steve Yemm, and chatting to him about what life is like at Berry Hill Park Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Mansfield community.

MP Steve Yemm enjoyed a tour round the 59 bedded residential, nursing and dementia care home, including the hair salon, café, lounge, ensuite and premier bedrooms and gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tara Spencer, Home Manager at HC-One’s Berry Hill Park Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Steve Yemm to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”