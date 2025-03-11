Residents at Mansfield care home enjoy visit from MP
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Steve Yemm, and chatting to him about what life is like at Berry Hill Park Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Mansfield community.
MP Steve Yemm enjoyed a tour round the 59 bedded residential, nursing and dementia care home, including the hair salon, café, lounge, ensuite and premier bedrooms and gardens.
Tara Spencer, Home Manager at HC-One’s Berry Hill Park Care Home, commented:
“We were delighted to welcome MP Steve Yemm to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”