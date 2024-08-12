Residents at Mansfield care home enjoy Councillor visit

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:20 GMT
HC-One’s Berry Hill Park Care Home, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was visited by Nottinghamshire County Councillor André Camilleri on Tuesday, August 6.

Councillor Camilleri is the Deputy Chair Political for the Ashfield & Mansfield Federation, County Councillor for Mansfield South, and the District Councillor for Berry Hill.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting Councillor Camilleri and spoke to him about what life is like at Berry Hill Park Care Home – which is an integral part of the local community in Mansfield.

Councillor Camilleri enjoyed a tour round the recently refurbished purpose-built, 59-bed care home, which offers residential, nursing and dementia care. During his visit, he enjoyed a coffee at the home’s onsite café, and viewed the large landscaped garden.

Berry Hill Park - Dawn Ellis, Toniann Burman, Tara Spencer, Andre Camilleri and Deborah PearsonBerry Hill Park - Dawn Ellis, Toniann Burman, Tara Spencer, Andre Camilleri and Deborah Pearson
Berry Hill Park - Dawn Ellis, Toniann Burman, Tara Spencer, Andre Camilleri and Deborah Pearson

Tara Spencer, Home Manager at Berry Hill Park Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome Councillor Camilleri to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.

“We look forward to Councillor Camilleri visiting again soon.”

