Residents at Mansfield care home enjoy Councillor visit
Councillor Camilleri is the Deputy Chair Political for the Ashfield & Mansfield Federation, County Councillor for Mansfield South, and the District Councillor for Berry Hill.
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting Councillor Camilleri and spoke to him about what life is like at Berry Hill Park Care Home – which is an integral part of the local community in Mansfield.
Councillor Camilleri enjoyed a tour round the recently refurbished purpose-built, 59-bed care home, which offers residential, nursing and dementia care. During his visit, he enjoyed a coffee at the home’s onsite café, and viewed the large landscaped garden.
Tara Spencer, Home Manager at Berry Hill Park Care Home, commented:
“We were delighted to welcome Councillor Camilleri to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.
“We look forward to Councillor Camilleri visiting again soon.”
