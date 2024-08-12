Residents at Mansfield care home enjoy Councillor visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HC-One’s Berry Hill Park Care Home, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was visited by Nottinghamshire County Councillor André Camilleri on Tuesday, August 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Camilleri is the Deputy Chair Political for the Ashfield & Mansfield Federation, County Councillor for Mansfield South, and the District Councillor for Berry Hill.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting Councillor Camilleri and spoke to him about what life is like at Berry Hill Park Care Home – which is an integral part of the local community in Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Camilleri enjoyed a tour round the recently refurbished purpose-built, 59-bed care home, which offers residential, nursing and dementia care. During his visit, he enjoyed a coffee at the home’s onsite café, and viewed the large landscaped garden.

Berry Hill Park - Dawn Ellis, Toniann Burman, Tara Spencer, Andre Camilleri and Deborah Pearson

Tara Spencer, Home Manager at Berry Hill Park Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome Councillor Camilleri to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.

“We look forward to Councillor Camilleri visiting again soon.”