Recycle right this New Year to support Nottinghamshire charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Veolia, Nottinghamshire County Council’s recycling and waste partner, is donating to local charity Headway Nottingham each time residents use the free Recycling Checker in January, with a commitment of up to £1000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This New Year, Veolia and Nottinghamshire County Council are encouraging residents to learn more about what can be recycled at home by donating 10p to local charity, Headway Nottingham, every time a search is carried out using the free Recycling Checker tool in January.

With a commitment of up to £1,000, Nottinghamshire residents can make a significant difference, not only to the environment, but also to people in Nottinghamshire who have been affected by brain injury. To participate, residents should download the free MyNotts app and use the Recycling Checker before disposing of items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headway Nottingham is the Council Chairman's chosen charity for 2025. This local organisation provides support and services to individuals who have suffered brain injuries, as well as their families and carers. £1000 could support the charity to provide over 700 people with cognitive rehabilitation, or over 100 people with workshops such as creative writing, or English and Maths skills.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

This campaign aims to improve recycling rates in the county following recent local research that revealed that around 12,000 tonnes of the contents of general waste bin could have been recycled - that’s heavier than the Eiffel tower!

In Nottinghamshire the following can be recycled, items just need to be clean, dry and loose:

Paper and card- Food tins, drinks cans and aerosols (without the lid)- Plastic bottles (keep drink bottle lids on but remove pumps and sprays)- Margarine tubs and yoghurt potsCouncillor Richard Butler, Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Everyone has a part to play when it comes to reducing, reusing and recycling. Join me this January in using the Recycling Checker before you dispose, and in return Veolia will donate 10p each time you do a search to my chosen charity for the year, Headway Nottingham.”

Steve Newman, General Manager for Veolia Nottinghamshire said: "We're encouraging all residents in Nottinghamshire to make a habit of using the Recycling Checker in 2025. By choosing to 'recycle right' as your New Year's resolution, you're not just reducing waste – you're actively building a more sustainable Nottinghamshire and supporting a worthy cause with every search."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can download the free MyNotts app, available from the App Store and Google Play Store, or visit https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/recyclingchecker

For more information about recycling in Nottinghamshire, visit www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire