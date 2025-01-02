Recruitment drive launched by expanding seated sports provider
Since launching just 12 months ago, RISE.Life Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, based in Mansfield Woodhouse, is experiencing rapid growth.
It already delivers especially-adapted sports activities to 70 organisations, including care homes and community groups.
As a result, it is therefore hiring immediately in the Chesterfield and Mansfield areas.
Director and co-founder Scott Marsh said: “We need people who really care and who are passionate about making a difference. There is a fulfilling career waiting for the right people.”
RISE seated sports programmes are specifically designed to promote both mental and physical health and well-being.
Sessions enable people of all ages and diverse abilities to remain as active as possible in a safe environment.
While experience is preferred, mentoring and training is provided.
Applicants must live in Mansfield, Ashfield, or Chesterfield areas and must have their own transport.
For more information, please contact Scott by telephone using 01623 375276 or by emailing [email protected].