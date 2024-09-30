Ravenshead U3A visit Mansfield Fire Station and Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week Mansfield Fire Museum and Fire Station hosted a visit from the local Ravenshead U3A group.

The group got a first-hand look around Mansfield the fire station's facilities and a close up guided tour of one of Nottinghamshire's Fire and Rescue Service's frontline fire appliances based at Mansfield.

They were shown around the appliance and hosted by firefighter Paul Smith, who explained to them what equipment was carried on the engine and types of incidents they attended, where the station covered and all about what it was like to be a firefighter.

The group then moved on to the rear of Mansfield's ultra modern fire station and took a step back in time to the days of brass fire helmets and leather fire hose at the Mansfield Fire Museum.

Ravenshead U3A Visited Mansfield Fire Station and Museum

Again the group enjoyed an extra long visit following the footsteps of the history of firefighting through the museum's various displays and rooms, that included a guided tour with volunteer chairperson and trustee Richard McCarthy and trustee volunteer Marlene Spalding.

They learned through the exhibits and various room settings the history of firefighting both local, UK and worldwide, that they could compare to what they had seen of life on Mansfield Fire Station earlier.

Mansfield Fire Museum Communications Officer Paul Horton was also in attendance and said "We thoroughly enjoyed hosting the group who were both impressed with the museum and its exhibits."

He added "The group asked many questions about modern day firefighting and also about its bygone days."

Ravenshead U3A enjoyed the history of firefighting in the museum.

The group finished their visit with tea, coffee and biscuits in the community room, joined onto the fire museum.

Mansfield Fire Museum is a registered charity and is run by volunteers, it is owned by Mansfield Fire Station Preservation Society Trust and supported by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

For details, visit mansfieldfiremuseum.org.uk.

Anyone interested in visiting the museum are asked to give at least a week's notice to arrange a visit as it is open by appointment only, and make a minimum payment of £1 per person when visiting.