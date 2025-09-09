Queen’s Nurses named in Notts for commitment to high standards of patient care

Nottinghamshire Healthcare is thrilled to see four nurses recently awarded the Queen’s Nurse title. The Queen's Nurse title is awarded by The Queen's Nursing Institute to registered nurses who demonstrate a commitment to high standards of patient care, learning, and leadership in community nursing.

Rebecca Sams and Lynsey Regan, Community learning disability nurses, from the Community Intellectual and Developmental Disability services, Esther Jenkinson, Service lead, in Childrens Community Nursing services, and Sarah Littler, Clinical Nurse Specialist/ Professional Nurse Advocate for the East Midlands Forensic CAMHS service (F-CAMHS), were all recently awarded the title.

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “It is fantastic to see our nursing colleagues recognised on a national level. Their dedication to delivering exceptional care to patients and their families is truly commendable. They are not only compassionate caregivers but also strong leaders within their specialties. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and the recognition they so rightly deserve.”

Sara Dowling, Team Manager Intellectual and Developmental Disability Specialist Community Nurses; City, South, North and West, shared why Rebecca and Lynsey are such fantastic nurses.

(top l-r clockwise) Sarah Littler, Clinical Nurse Specialist/Professional Nurse Advocate for the East Midlands Forensic CAMHS service (F-CAMHS) Lynsey Regan, Community Learning Disability Nurse, Rebecca Sams, Community Learning Disability Nurse, Esther Jenkinson, Service lead, in Children's Community Nursing services.

“Rebecca wholeheartedly deserves the title of Queens Nurse. She works tirelessly with the patients she supports, ensuring their health needs are met. She is a well-liked, respected, dedicated and compassionate member of the team. Showing high levels of respect to her patients, their families, carers, and staff alike.

“Rebecca isn't afraid to push the boundaries and strongly advocates for her patients. Her commitment to the nursing profession, and the rights of individuals with a learning disability is second to none. She is currently developing a service user group to utilise her skills and further improve patient care. She’s always happy to help, with a smile on her face!”

Rebecca has been nominated within the Trust and at national awards for her work around promoting the rights of individuals to have sex and relationships, which is something she remains passionate about.

Sara continued: “Lynsey is a hardworking, kind and considerate learning disability nurse. She continually puts the patients’ needs first, often going above and beyond. She faces each day with determination and a desire to do the very best she can, for her patients, their carers and the team. She fosters positive relationships with individuals, helped by her no nonsense approach, however, she does this with the dignity and respect that individuals in her care deserve.”

Lynsey has advocated for patients who needed to move , into a better supported placement, to have their needs met, requiring liaison with social care and the wider multi-disciplinary team. She then supported the care provider with training and this in turn influences their practice for the better, ensuring an increased quality of life for this individual.

Andrea Green, Service Manager, Children's Community Nursing explains why Esther is so deserving of this title:

“Esther's commitment and dedication to children's community nursing shine through and she is an integral part of the Nursing Leadership team. She is well respected by senior leaders, her manager, her peers, and colleagues, and encompasses all the qualities that you would expect of a children's nurse. Esther is kind, caring, and compassionate but is also a strong leader who is driven and committed to service improvement.”

Esther leads by example through her calm and considered approach and is a role model for integrity and strong leadership. She goes over and above her service lead role by supporting the Children's End of life service without question when this is required. She makes clinically sound decisions with clear evidence-based reasons. She provides excellent leadership and clinical expertise, to ensure the best care for patients and their families, across the children’s nursing service.”

Sarah Littler consistently performs to the highest level and strongly advocates for the young people and families that the East Midlands Forensic CAMHS service aim to support.

Her manager Matthew Corrigan, Operational Team Lead, said:

“The East Midlands Forensic CAMHS team are extremely proud that Sarah has been successful in her application to be a Queen’s Nurse. Sarah thoroughly deserves this recognition, Queens Nurse’s are committed to learning, leadership, and excellence in patient care, and as Sarah’s manager for the last seven years, I can say with confidence that Sarah exemplifies all these qualities.”

Forensic CAMHS work in partnership with the Police Prevent Teams and offer advice and recommendations regarding young people who are at risk of becoming involved in extremism and radicalisation.

Detective Sergeant Jim Shinfield, Derbyshire Police, stated: “Congratulations Sarah on receiving the Queen’s Nurse Award, this is thoroughly deserved and thank you for the ongoing support and expertise you provide the East Midland Police Counter Terrorism team in supporting young people that we come into contact with to promote positive outcomes for them and their families.”