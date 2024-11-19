Pupils on the right page with book donation
Christ Church C of E Primary School moved to its new building in Flaxley Lane, Middlebeck, in September 2021, replacing the former Christ Church Infant School on Victoria Street.
The move to new premises was the start of the school expanding from being an infant school, with pupils up to age seven, to become a primary with pupils aged up to 11 years.
With the growth in the age range and number of pupils, the book selection in the school library was in need of a refresh, having not been added to since the school became a primary school.
But now there are around 40 new titles on the shelves after the school received a £250 boost from Miller Homes’ Community Fund. The initiative has been set up by the housebuilder, which is building new homes at Middlebeck, to support local organisations and causes.
Christ Church C of E Primary School headteacher Lee Harrison said: “The library is an important part of our school and it’s wonderful to line the shelves with some new additions to the book selection.
“The new books include a selection of fiction and non-fiction which are suitable for different age ranges across the school. We’ve got new informative non-fiction books about topics such as rocks and fungi, the Romans, and politics, as well as poetry books and age-appropriate fiction for the different year groups.
“The children have been enjoying reading the new books and we’d like to thank Miller Homes for its generous donation.”
Tim James, development sales manager for Miller Homes at Middlebeck, said: “We are always keen to support the communities in areas where we are building new homes, and we’re pleased to help Christ Church C of E Primary School to add some new titles to its library shelves.”
