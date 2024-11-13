Public encouraged to vote on the Nottinghamshire project to receive £2,500 funding and volunteer support
The new community initiative was launched in September to support local causes that matter most by offering the grant, as well as hands-on help from volunteer employees.
The many entries received were sent to an independent panel, which included Nottinghamshire councillors and journalists. The panel whittled them down to the top three applications they believe had put the best case forward – with the public having the final say in the online vote. The three Nottinghamshire projects are:
1. Lindum Grove Community Garden - Founded in 2020, Lindum Grove Community Garden features a greenhouse, compost toilet, and gardening spaces, and hosts volunteer groups and a “Mini Growers” programme for children. Seeking support for accessibility improvements, a water collection system, and beautification efforts, the garden aims to become even more inviting for all.
2. Mellers Community Allotment Pond - Mellers Primary in Nottingham, a high-demand school for children aged 3–11, has expanded but lost some green areas. The school is seeking funding to restore an unused pond area to support local wildlife, create a peaceful space for reflection, and enhance outdoor learning for both students and the community.
3. Strengthening Communities Through Support and Connection - This initiative aims to bring neighbourhoods together by organising community events, launching a volunteer programme, and creating a platform for resource-sharing. By fostering a sense of belonging and reducing isolation, the project seeks to make every resident feel valued and connected in a supportive environment.
The voting window opened on 12th November and will run for four weeks. Votes can be made through the Severn Trent website. Votes will then be counted, and the winner announced in December.
Megan Aplin, Societal Strategy Delivery Manager at Severn Trent, said: “It was great to see so many applications for the NeighbourGOOD scheme, which shows just how important projects like this are to our communities.
“The panel had a very difficult job whittling them down to the final three, as there were so many worthy causes. It’s now over to the public to pick the winner.”
The scheme is being run across all counties served by Severn Trent, including in the East and West Midlands.
Megan added: “We’re determined to make our region a better place by being more than just a water company to our communities.
“NeighbourGOOD is the latest example of how we are helping our communities, along with our Community Fund and affordability and employability schemes.”
For more information, including full terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme/