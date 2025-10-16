Public consultation agreed to shape future of Rufford Ford

Nottinghamshire County Council has published an update report on the future of Rufford Ford. It covers the consultation held on its potential permanent closure, and what the future might be for this historic crossing site.

After careful consideration of the responses received and independent reports on potential options, the Council has decided to carry out a further public consultation on an option to re-open the ford safely. It is expected this new proposal involving traffic calming and other measures will be available for consultation by the end of the year.

The ford, which is on Rufford Lane near Rufford Country Park, faced escalating safety issues due to dangerous driving. This led to the police requesting the road be closed and in response, the council implemented a closure in December 2022. The site remains closed to motorised vehicles.

The first part of the new report covers the public consultation that was undertaken in 2024 on a proposed permanent closure to Rufford Ford. The report contains detail of the responses to the consultation held between December 2023 and March 2024.

Rufford Ford

The consultation received 219 responses: 194 objections and 25 expressions of support. Key stakeholders including Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, Rufford Parish Council, and Newark and Sherwood District Council supported the closure, citing improved safety and reduced risk. Most objectors cited additional travel time as their main issue and those living in Ollerton took the time to explain how additional traffic through their residential areas was impacting upon their lives.

Many objectors offered alternative solutions for reopening the ford and one of the most favoured ones was traffic calming. Successful traffic calming with other complementary measures could allow the ford to be re-opened which would in turn reduce the impact for those with longer journeys or those who live on the diversion route.

The council has commissioned further technical studies to assess these options and the key features proposed include:

Kerb buildouts and speed cushions to reduce vehicle speeds to a maximum of 25 mph through the ford.

Flood gates that are closed at pre-determined water levels to prevent access during high water. Electronic Variable Message Signs are proposed to be introduced on surrounding roads to warn drivers of the closure.

Permanent CCTV monitoring of the ford.

The ford is adjacent to the historic Rufford Mill so any proposed alterations to the highway need to be carefully considered in respect of conservation issues.

Surveys of the carriageway will need to be undertaken before a consultation design can be established. All proposed traffic calming schemes are then, by legislation, subject to a formal consultation period with stakeholders and the public.

It is anticipated that once studies, surveys and reports are conducted, a further consultation can commence for a minimum of six weeks. This will be promoted on the Nottinghamshire County Council consultation pages.

The Council will carefully consider all responses to the new consultation before any final decision is made. Stakeholders and the public will be kept informed throughout the process.

Councillor Bert Bingham, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, commented: " Any long-term solution for the ford must carefully balance the perspectives of all stakeholders, and it is evident from the consultation process that opinions remain strongly polarised regarding the most appropriate course of action.

“We’ve listened to the community and taken a detailed, evidence-based approach to finding a solution. Exploring the traffic calming scheme offers a balanced way forward, and once we have worked through all the options for implementing this safely, we encourage everyone to take part in the upcoming consultation to help shape the future of Rufford Ford."

The full report is available at: The Council's Democratic Management System pages