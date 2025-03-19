£300 fine for resident who dumped fridge/freezer

Dumped fridge/freezer waiting to be collected

A Bolsover resident has been hit with a £300 fine for dumping a fridge/freezer in New Bolsover Model Village.

During a routine patrol of the area, enforcement officers from Bolsover District Council came across the item dumped on a pavement. After a closer inspection and undertaking some ‘door knocking’ information led them to the culprit who admitted dumping it and paid a £300 fixed penalty notice to avoid prosecution.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Rob Hiney-Saunders said, “This is another case of me asking the question ‘why do people feel the need to dump rubbish and harmful items like this in their own community’? I don’t know the answer so maybe they can explain it to me.

“But what I do know is that this should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks they can get away with it, that we are watching and we will take action.”

Residents are reminded that fly-tipping is a criminal offence that can result in prosecution and significant fines. It is a criminal offence not to take all reasonable measures available to you to meet your duty of care.

The Council offers a bulky waste collection service, which can be booked by telephone on 01246 242424 or via their Self Service portal https://selfservice.bolsover.gov.uk/bulkywastegeneral