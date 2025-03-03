Premier Community Home Care raises over £1900 in aid of Dementia UK.

Last week, Premier Community Home Care completed a 24-hour Memory Walk at YourSpace Gym in Mansfield, raising over £1900 in aid of Dementia UK.

Starting at noon on Wednesday, February 26, Premier Community staff, including Managers, Care Coordinators, and members of the finance and admin team, took turns walking on a treadmill for 24 hours straight to help raise awareness and honour loved ones and service users who have been affected by this devastating disease.

Twenty-six volunteers took part over the 24-hour period, and the team clocked up an impressive 128km – approximately the same distance from Mansfield, where the home care company is based, to Skegness!

Several team members also donned fancy dress to help create a talking point for gym-goers and encourage on-site donations. One of the participants, Ben Isterling, was fully committed to the role, and he decided to complete his two-hour run in an inflatable alien costume!

“It’s hard work when you wear an alien suit, it’s a bit like doing it in a bin bag for two hours,” said Ben.

He went on to explain that although it was hard work, it was definitely worth it, as a number of surprised gym members kept asking him about the challenge and how they could donate. Ben concluded: “I’m pleased to have done it, and I would do it again as well!”

“As a community, we're always eager to come together and make a difference. Dementia UK is a charity we've supported for the past three years, and this year, we're once again standing behind their incredible work,” explains Tim Isterling, Communications Manager for the East Midlands-based care company.

“We witness the effects of dementia in the care we provide every day. But it's not just a professional concern – many of us have personal stories of how dementia has affected our own families, robbing us of the people we love. It's these personal connections that drive us to take on this challenge for them and all our amazing service users,” adds Tim.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of YourSpace – Mansfield

"Your Space Mansfield are happy to be able to support Premier Community's charity event. We appreciate being able to give back to a company who do a lot in our community". - Phil, Facilities Manager, YourSpace Mansfield.

To read more about Premier Community's Fundraising, please visit the website.