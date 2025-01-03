Portland Pathways wins Mansfield Business in the Community Award at Chad Business Excellence Awards in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We're proud to announce that Portland Pathways were crowned winners of the Mansfield Business in the Community Award at the Chad Business Excellence Awards in November.

Portland Pathways is now a five times award-winning community focused initiative which aims to improve mental health and employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Nottinghamshire.

The Chad Business Excellence Awards are among the most esteemed honours in the Mansfield and Ashfield region, designed to celebrate the best in local business. With entries from organisations of all sizes and sectors, these awards showcase companies that go above and beyond to achieve greatness. Winning one of these awards is a testament to the strength and quality of an organisation and its team.

As part of the Portland Charity group, Pathways provides free support to help people develop their skills, prepare for employment and manage their mental health, leading to more fulfilling, independent lives.

The Pathways team unite at the Award Ceremony

“We are honoured to be recognised by the Chad Business Excellence Awards,” said Mark Dale, Group CEO of Portland Charity Group. “This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Pathways team, who support the residents of Nottinghamshire to improve their mental health through our Rebuilding Mental Health courses.”

Former Rebuild Client added “The support from Pathways has been absolutely amazing, some of the best support I’ve ever had in my life. If you feel you need support too, please go and see Pathways, they are there to help you, like they helped me, and they’re amazing at what they do.”

Portland Pathways have hubs across Nottinghamshire in; Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Mansfield, Newark, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Worksop.

To start your pathway to a brighter future, contact the team today on 01623 499193 or email [email protected]