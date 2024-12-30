Portland charity care manager receives New Year’s Honour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portland Charity is delighted to announce that Maggie Waring has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of her dedication to the care industry.

Maggie has nearly 35 years’ experience working in care, including over 20 years at Portland Charity where she is Registered Manager, often giving up her personal time to ensuring the happiness and well-being of those in her care and that of her staff.

One of her many achievements was the introduction and development of Portland’s Independent Living Service, delivering a high-quality residential provision that supports many young people with disabilities to achieve their lifelong dreams of living independently; a stark contrast to the alternative futures they may face without such provision.

Led by Maggie and her ethos of going above and beyond for each and every person, this crucial programme equips residents with the skills, experience and confidence to transition into independent living post-Portland.

Maggie Waring, Registered Manager at Portland Charity

Maggie has been the key driver in the many success stories of residents transitioning into the community. Her cheerful and encouraging nature empowers them to achieve their goals, ensuring they embrace every opportunity they can to grow outside their comfort zone and really develop as individuals with exciting, independent futures.

Maggie commented: “I am extremely proud to be recognised in this way. I have worked with so many wonderful people over the years including residents, staff and partners, and while I have been able to make a difference in their lives, they also make a huge difference to mine. I see this award as a wonderful celebration of the fabulous things we have achieved together.”

Mark Dale, Principal and CEO of Portland Charity added: “We are so proud of Maggie for this wonderful recognition. I personally have worked alongside Maggie for 18 years and her care and dedication are obvious to me and anyone who knows her.

"She always has her resident’s needs at heart, ensuring they thrive throughout the Independent Living programme, and she is a powerful advocate for them to progress to exciting new destinations after Portland.

"Anyone who knows Maggie will also know she does not seek recognition, but I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this Honour.”